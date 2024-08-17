Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.56

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.56 and traded as high as $230.16. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $228.40, with a volume of 151,350 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23.

Tetra Tech shares are going to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,085 shares of company stock worth $7,611,238 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

