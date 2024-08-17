The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Pamela J. Edwards Acquires 600 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after acquiring an additional 516,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

