The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,312,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 871,162 shares of company stock valued at $571,697,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

