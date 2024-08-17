The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 1.0 %

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 427,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,489. E.W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 123,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

