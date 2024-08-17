The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Hold

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

