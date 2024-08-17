The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $506.87 and last traded at $500.01. Approximately 320,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,327,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

