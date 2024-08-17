The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $51.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,943,000 after acquiring an additional 887,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 547,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

