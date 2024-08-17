The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC

Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 89.9% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 101.1% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 74.8% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $362.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

