Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $367.71 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,650,477,816 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

