Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0289 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02888028 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $230,164.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

