Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 12,356 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,047,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,971,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,833,000 after acquiring an additional 141,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $165,000,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,872,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,942,000 after acquiring an additional 128,766 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 2,237,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,062 shares of company stock worth $18,134,960. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

