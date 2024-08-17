Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 2,607 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $114.70. 1,057,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $114.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.