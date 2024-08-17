Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $10.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $654.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

