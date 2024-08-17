Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 141,851 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,851 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,687 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.3 %

WBD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,364,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,069,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.