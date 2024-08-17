Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ TLSA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,027. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

