Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tiziana Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ TLSA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,027. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tiziana Life Sciences
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.