Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$79.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,392.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,300 shares of company stock worth $1,028,162. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

