Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.50 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Insiders have bought 16,300 shares of company stock worth $1,028,162 in the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

