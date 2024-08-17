Traders Purchase High Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 63,969 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 133% compared to the average daily volume of 27,469 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.18.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

