Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Short Interest Update

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARK traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF alerts:

Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.