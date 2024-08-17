Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

