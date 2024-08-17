Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

USEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

