Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,057 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. 299,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

