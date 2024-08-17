Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,266,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

