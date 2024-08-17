Triad Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.95. 5,251,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,247. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.