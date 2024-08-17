Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,103,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.39. 5,012,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

