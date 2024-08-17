Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PREF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86,519 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,293,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 156,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,386. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.