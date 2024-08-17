Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,229. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

