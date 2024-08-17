Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1,386.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS BJAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. 15,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $278.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

