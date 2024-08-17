Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 309,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,028,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 3,570,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

