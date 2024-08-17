Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $30.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.