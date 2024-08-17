Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,236 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.