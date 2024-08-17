Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes $57,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.78. 2,494,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.