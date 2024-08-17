Triad Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,393,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 2,452,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

