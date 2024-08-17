Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 840,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

