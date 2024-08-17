Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE TRN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

