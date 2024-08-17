Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) CEO Acquires $102,800.00 in Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 462,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,864.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinseo Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:TSE opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Trinseo PLC has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 905.55%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

