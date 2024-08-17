TruNorth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,186,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $548.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

