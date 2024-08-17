Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 304,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $388,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.