TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $568.21

TUI AG (LON:TUIGet Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.21 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.51). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.19), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

TUI Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 567.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

