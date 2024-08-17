TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $568.21

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.21 ($7.25) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.51). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.19), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUI
TUI Trading Down 3.5 %
TUI Company Profile
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.