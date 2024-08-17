Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 258,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 269,727 shares.The stock last traded at $1.46 and had previously closed at $1.45.
Tuya Stock Up 8.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $801.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.34.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
