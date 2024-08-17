Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 258,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 269,727 shares.The stock last traded at $1.46 and had previously closed at $1.45.

Tuya Stock Up 8.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $801.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tuya by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 247,592 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.