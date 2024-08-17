UBS Group Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $44.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,736,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,448,100 shares of company stock worth $106,825,157. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

