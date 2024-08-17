Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.38.

Udemy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock valued at $677,940 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

