Ultimate Products’ (ULTP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.32) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ultimate Products
Ultimate Products Stock Up 1.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultimate Products
In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,181.82). In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,181.82). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
About Ultimate Products
Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultimate Products
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.