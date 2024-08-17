Ultimate Products’ (ULTP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a report on Wednesday.

LON ULTP opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £120.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.52 and a beta of 1.41. Ultimate Products has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 139.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.94.

In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,181.82). In other news, insider Chris Dent purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,181.82). Also, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

