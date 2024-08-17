UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,066,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,639,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $28,362,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.55. 34,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.72. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $4,668,295 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

