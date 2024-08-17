Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.85 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.85 billion and approximately $65.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.41 or 0.00010797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00113817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

