United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 631,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

