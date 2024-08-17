United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
United Community Banks Stock Performance
United Community Banks stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 631,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.
United Community Banks Company Profile
