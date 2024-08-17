Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance
Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.