UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00009978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and $4.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00113728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,701,529 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,702,291.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.83159129 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,737,194.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.