Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 46.18%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,798.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 74.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

