Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

URE stock opened at C$1.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$498.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.72.

In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$121,402.00. Also, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $382,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

